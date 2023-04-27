WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game

The Aces will host the New York Liberty May 13 at Michelob Ultra Arena in a preseason game, the first meeting between the two revamped WNBA championship contenders.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past the New York Liberty defense during the game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Liberty beat the Aces 116-107. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FILE - Chicago Sky's Candace Parker starts a fast break during Game 1 of the team's WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Parker announced on social media Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, that she would sign with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Parker spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown Sky, leading Chicago to the WNBA championship in 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Two of the WNBA championship contenders will face each other for the first time in the preseason, as the Aces announced Thursday they will host the New York Liberty at 2 p.m. May 13 at Michelob Ultra Arena. Season ticket-holders and community groups will have exclusive access to the game.

“We are excited to host the New York Liberty here in Las Vegas for a preseason game,” Aces president Nikki Fargas said in a press release.

Anyone who purchases season tickets before May 12 will be eligible to attend the preseason game against the Liberty. C0mmunity organizations can apply for tickets through the Aces, but must have a 501c3 designation to be considered.

The Aces and Liberty are expected to be the favorites to claim the 2023 WNBA championship. New York added former MVPs Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones to a roster which already had Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney. The Aces responded by adding Candace Parker and Alysha Clark to their championship core of A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

