WNBA free agency still frozen as labor negotiations continue

Here’s everything you need to know about the status of negotiations between the WNBA and the players’ association and how the Aces’ offseason might be impacted.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before game 1 of the WNBA Finals series with the Aces facing the Phoenix Mercury in the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Friday, OCt. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There was plenty worth talking about three months ago as the Aces put together one of the most stunning turnarounds in WNBA history and secured their third league title in four years.

Now, all is quiet amid the organization’s reign because of a stalemate between the WNBA and the players’ association in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

That silence is even felt by the agents representing some of the league’s best players.

“Honestly, it’s dry right now,” one agent told the Review-Journal on Tuesday, noting that now would normally be the busiest time of year because of free agency.

Here’s everything you need to know about the current status of negotiations and how the Aces’ offseason might be impacted:

What is delaying a new CBA?

Although the WNBA and its players have not been able to agree on multiple issues, the league’s revenue-sharing model remains the largest point of contention.

The WNBA’s current CBA, agreed upon in 2020, offers its players around 10 percent of revenue generated by the league they power. Meanwhile, NBA players enjoy a roughly 50-50 split with their league.

The WNBPA reportedly submitted a proposal on behalf of the players in December that asked for a 30% share in gross revenue (total income before any costs are subtracted) and a $10.5 million salary cap. At that time, the league was proposing a reported 70 percent share of net revenue (money a business keeps after subtracting expenses and deductions) and a $5 million salary cap.

Is the WNBA offseason delayed?

On Jan. 9, the league and its players failed to come to an agreement after two separate extensions of the original Oct. 31 deadline. This led both parties to agree on a moratorium of free agency business on Jan. 12.

The moratorium temporarily paused the qualifying offer period; a key offseason window that allows organizations to begin negotiations with pending free agents that was scheduled to open on Jan. 21.

With those negotiations in limbo, a delay of the previously slated Feb. 1 start date for free agency signings is imminent as well.

Another key domino yet to fall is how expansion teams will factor into free agency.

With the league set to welcome the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire for their first seasons this year, each new team should have been able to begin building their rosters with picks from all existing organizations last month. The Golden State Valkyries expansion draft for example, which saw the Aces lose star rookie Kate Martin, took place Dec. 6, 2024.

How will this affect the Aces?

Aces fans could be set for a whirlwind few months once a new CBA is agreed upon.

After potentially losing players in a rushed expansion draft the team will need to manage a flexible roster.

Along with the rest of the league, the Aces are mostly free agents because most players declined to ink deals past last season in anticipation of increased salaries from a new CBA.

Jewell Loyd is an unrestricted free agent who cannot be given the core designation (like an NFL franchise tag) by the Aces because she has already received it twice in her career.

A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kiah Stokes, Megan Gustafson, Dana Evans and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus are all unrestricted free agents. NaLyssa Smith and Kierstan Bell are both restricted free agents.

Aaliyah Nye is the team’s only player on a rookie-scale contract. Should the WNBA draft continue in April as scheduled, the Aces only have second- and third-rounders.

Will there be a lockout?

As it stands now, both sides could initiate a work stoppage.

The WNBPA cast an almost unanimous vote to authorize a strike last month, if necessary. Sources indicated that WNBA owners would be unlikely to trigger lockout on their end.

That said, it’s clear that negotiations become more and more tenuous.

After the second extensions, WNBPA issued a statement accusing the WNBA of lacking equal “spirit and seriousness” in negotiations and “preserving regressive provisions that no longer belong in women’s basketball.”

The league countered that its “priority is a deal that significantly increases player salaries, enhances the overall player experience, and supports the long-term growth of the league for current and future generations of players and fans.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.