WNBA investigating LVCVA’s sponsorship of Aces players

Aces coach Becky Hammon reacts during the second half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra A ...
Aces coach Becky Hammon reacts during the second half of their NBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2024 - 4:43 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2024 - 4:54 pm

The WNBA is opening an investigation into the Aces after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced it was sponsoring the team’s 12 rostered players, a league source confirmed to the Review-Journal on Saturday.

News of the probe broke during the fourth quarter of the Aces’ 89-82 home win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Steve Hill, LVCVA President and CEO, was at Michelob Ultra Arena for the game. When informed of the investigation, Hill said he hadn’t been contacted by the league.

“We did this the right way,” Hill said Saturday of the move to pay each individual player $100,000. “We’re happy to answer any questions they have.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

