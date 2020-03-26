54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces

WNBA to hold virtual draft in wake of coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2020 - 10:10 am
 

The WNBA announced Thursday that its draft is still scheduled for April 17, but will be held without players, guests and media in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcast will begin live on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. and commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks. Top prospects will be remote.

The Aces have one draft pick — 33rd overall — after including their 2020 first- and second-round picks in a trade last May for All-Star center Liz Cambage.

“The WNBA draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” Engelbert said in a statement. “Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”

The league also announced that its continuing to explore different scenarios for the 2020 season based on the coronavirus. Training camps are scheduled to begin April 26, and the regular season is set to start May 15.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
2
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada tops 400; death toll at 10
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada tops 400; death toll at 10
3
Nevada gets an A for social distancing
Nevada gets an A for social distancing
4
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
5
Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak
Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers moves the ball against the Seattle Storm during the second h ...
Las Vegas Aces re-sign guard Sugar Rodgers
By / RJ

Sugar Rodgers averaged 3.4 points per game for the Aces last season. She has averaged 7.4 points and shot 34.9 percent from 3-point range in seven WNBA seasons.

 
Aces sign free agent wing Angel McCoughtry
By / RJ

McCoughtry, 33, is a five-time All-Star, and has averaged 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in nine seasons, all with the Atlanta Dream.