WNBA to hold virtual draft in wake of coronavirus

The WNBA announced Thursday that its draft is still scheduled for April 17, but will be held without players guests and media in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics, in Washington on Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The WNBA announced Thursday that its draft is still scheduled for April 17, but will be held without players, guests and media in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcast will begin live on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. and commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks. Top prospects will be remote.

The Aces have one draft pick — 33rd overall — after including their 2020 first- and second-round picks in a trade last May for All-Star center Liz Cambage.

“The WNBA draft is a time to celebrate the exceptional athletes whose hard work and dreams are realized with their selections in the draft,” Engelbert said in a statement. “Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount. With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”

The league also announced that its continuing to explore different scenarios for the 2020 season based on the coronavirus. Training camps are scheduled to begin April 26, and the regular season is set to start May 15.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.