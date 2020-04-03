58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces

WNBA to postpone regular season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2020 - 8:41 am
 

The WNBA is postponing the start of its regular season amid the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in a statement Friday.

Training camps were scheduled to open April 26, and the season was set to start May 15. The draft still is scheduled for April 17, though it will be held virtually with top prospects participating remotely.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said. “We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans and all of those in the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
2
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
3
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
4
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
5
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers moves the ball against the Seattle Storm during the second h ...
Las Vegas Aces re-sign guard Sugar Rodgers
By / RJ

Sugar Rodgers averaged 3.4 points per game for the Aces last season. She has averaged 7.4 points and shot 34.9 percent from 3-point range in seven WNBA seasons.

Read More