WNBA to postpone regular season

The WNBA is postponing the start of its regular season amid the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in a statement Friday.

In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks at a news conference before Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals. Engelbert announced Friday that the league would postpone the start of its season due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The WNBA is postponing the start of its regular season amid the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in a statement Friday.

Training camps were scheduled to open April 26, and the season was set to start May 15. The draft still is scheduled for April 17, though it will be held virtually with top prospects participating remotely.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said. “We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans and all of those in the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.