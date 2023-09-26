91°F
Aces

WNBA voting for MVP not kind to A’ja Wilson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 1:16 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after the Dallas Wings fouled her during the ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after the Dallas Wings fouled her during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces forward A’ja Wilson finished third in one of the most tightly contested MVP races in league history, just 13 points behind New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart who was named 2023 WNBA MVP Tuesday.

Wilson, who won the MVP in 2020 and 2022, received 17 first-place votes, 25 second-place votes, 17 third-place votes and one fourth-place vote for a total of 433 points. The margin between Wilson and Stewart is the smallest between first and third in league history. Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was second with 439 points, despite receiving more first-place votes (23) than Stewart (20), who had 446 points.

Players received 10 points for a first-place vote, seven points for a second-place vote, five points for a third-place vote, three points for a fourth-place vote and one point for a fifth-place vote. Aces guard Chelsea Gray was seventh in MVP voting and was the only player outside Stewart, Thomas and Wilson to receive a top-3 vote. Aces wing Jackie Young was ninth.

Wilson averaged 22.8 points per game on 55.7 percent shooting. She also grabbed 9.5 rebounds to pair with her 2.2 blocks per game. All were career-high marks.

She earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season Friday. Wilson also tied the WNBA’s single-game scoring record this season, dropping 53 points against the Atlanta Dream Aug. 22.

The Aces clinched the No. 1 seed with a league-best 34-6 regular-season record.

Stewart, the 2018 WNBA MVP, was second in the league in scoring, averaging 23 points to go with 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.57 blocked shots and 1.54 steals. She becomes the eighth player to win multiple MVP awards, joining Wilson, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, Elena Delle Donne and Candace Parker. No WNBA player has won the award more than three times.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

