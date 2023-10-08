Young gets ‘downhill’ as Aces take 1-0 lead in WNBA Finals — PHOTOS

All-Star wing Jackie Young scored a playoff career-best to lead the top-seeded Aces to a Game 1 win against the No. 2 New York Liberty on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) attempts to stop Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) while she drives toward the hoop during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates after scoring while New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) heads to the bench for a timeout during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) intercepts a pass by New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) steals the ball on a pass by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) struggles around Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The starting lineups are announced before Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A young Aces fan is given a prize during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) attempts to swat a shot down by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. When referees didn’t call a foul, Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon received a technical foul for her response. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts after referees didn’t call a foul on the New York Liberty during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Referees charged Hammon with a technical foul for her response. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) opts out of shooting to pass between New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots while New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) looks on during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates after the New York Liberty were charged with a foul during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) runs up the court after stealing the ball from New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) attempts to steal the ball from New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) gestures after scoring a three-pointer during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon argues with a referee during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ashanti performs during halftime in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NBA superstar Lebron James laughs on the sidelines during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, center left, sits next to NFL superstar Tom Brady during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NBA superstar Lebron James, center right, and former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes, right, attend Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker, who is out with a foot injury, shouts from the bench during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) and New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) tip off to start Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) shoots against New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) defends against New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defends while New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) attempts to block a shot by New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives between New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) and guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) powers through defense by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon confers with assistant coaches Natalie Nakase, left, and Tyler Marsh during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) looks behind after scoring during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) is fouled by New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots against New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) is confused about a foul while her teammates celebrate because it was given to New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, out of frame, during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The High Rollers dance team performs during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) share a laugh while their bench finishes out Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) slaps hands iwht a fan after winning Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) walks to sign autographs for fans after her team won Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates after scoring during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces starters Chelsea Gray, left, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes celebrate their win during the final seconds in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces communicate while the New York Liberty shoot a free throw during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Less than two hours before tipoff Sunday, Becky Hammon might have tipped her hand.

The Aces coach was doing her pregame media availability for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals when she was asked which one of her players she considers an X-factor for the series. Hammon thought about it.

“I think Jackie Young could have a huge series,” Hammon said.

Young validated her coach’s confidence, scoring a playoff career-high 26 points on 60 percent shooting to lead the top-seeded Aces to a 99-82 win and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series against the No. 2 New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A crowd of 10,300 attended the game, including NBA superstar LeBron James, former NFL quarterback and Aces minority owner Tom Brady, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes and assembled members of the Brooklyn Nets, who play James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 6 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Young also made five 3s to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. The All-Star wing’s previous playoff career-high mark was 22 points, achieved during Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals.

Game 2 between the Aces and Liberty is 6 p.m. Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena before the series shifts to New York for Game 3.

“I thought I had an opportunity there to get downhill,” Young said. “I just tried to be aggressive the whole game, kind of take what the defense was giving me.”

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum also had a playoff career-best 26 points, while All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray and two-time MVP A’ja Wilson scored 20 and 19, respectively. The “Core Four” combined for 91 points, the most of any quartet in WNBA Finals history. The Aces shot 54.7 percent from the field and went 40.9 percent from 3 (9 of 22).

Newly crowned MVP Breanna Stewart scored 21 to lead the Liberty. Jonquel Jones, the 2021 MVP, added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“For us to weather the storm, go through a little adversity, kind of shake the rust off, and still get the win, it was really big for us,” Wilson said. “Obviously we still have a lot of stuff to grow and learn from, but it’s definitely a big win.”

The Aces needed someone to step up after trailing 49-46 at halftime. Their hot start from 3 had been erased by New York’s French sharpshooter Marine Johannes, whose 14 first-half points off the bench led all players, and the Liberty’s defense was focused on stopping Wilson and Gray.

Young answered the call, scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the third quarter. Her pullup 3 from the right wing with 7:29 on the clock gave the Aces their first lead since the first quarter, and her layup two minutes later capped a 14-4 run that changed the momentum of the game.

Just for good measure, Young added a three-point play with five seconds remaining in the third quarter to extend the Aces’ lead to 72-65. She scored only two more points for the rest of the game — Plum and Gray combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory — but the Liberty never recovered from Young’s third-quarter onslaught.

“We gave her too many open looks,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “But then she’s such a strong guard getting to the rim, too. It’s an area where, hopefully, we can do a little bit better in the next game.”

While Young’s scoring helped the Aces, her defense likely won the game.

All-Star guards Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot combined for just 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting. Young was the primary defender on Ionescu, who scored seven after averaging 21.3 points during four regular-season games against the Aces.

Young was also vital to the Aces’ ability to blitz Johannes in pick-and-roll situations. Hammon’s defense forced the ball out of her hands in the second half, and Johannes went scoreless in the second half. Young credited her teammates, Wilson specifically, for letting her take risks defensively and providing help when needed.

“I think the biggest thing is just being confident,” Young said. “I know everybody believes in me and trusts in me.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.