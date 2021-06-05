Allegiant Stadium to host WWE SummerSlam

The event is expected to be the professional wrestling company’s biggest card of the year and will take place in an NFL venue for the first time.

Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Allegiant Stadium is set to become the first NFL venue to host the WWE’s annual SummerSlam event.

The Raiders’ home just off the Strip will be the site of this year’s show on Aug. 21, the organization confirmed on Saturday.

“The Raiders are thrilled to join WWE in hosting SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in August,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a release. “WWE is a leader in global entertainment, and to host one of its signature events in the sports and entertainment capital of the world is a perfect fit. The Raiders look forward to SummerSlam and a full schedule of events and entertainment to come at Allegiant Stadium.”

Tickets for the full-capacity event will go on sale June 18. No matches have been confirmed for the show, which will take place on a Saturday instead of its usual Sunday night timeslot.

The WWE has been hosting events exclusively in the state of Florida since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, mostly taking place behind closed doors.

WrestleMania 37 was a two-night production with a limited capacity of 25,000 each night in Tampa on April 10 and 11.

Because of the scaled-down Wrestlemania, SummerSlam will be the company’s biggest show of the year.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas,” WWE president and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, a Las Vegas native, said. “We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses.”

This will host the first major WWE show in Las Vegas since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena in 2018.

Wrestlemania 9 took place at Caesars Palace before it moved to massive stadiums. This will mark the first time SummerSlam is held in Las Vegas.

The WWE will resume a touring schedule on July 16 leading up to SummerSlam, which will stream on Peacock beginning at 5 p.m.

Manny Pacquiao is booked to fight Errol Spence on Aug. 21 down the road at the MGM Grand, but SummerSlam is expected to conclude in time for viewers to watch both events.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.