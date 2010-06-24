American Isner wins longest match in tennis history

WIMBLEDON, England — John Isner has won the longest tennis match on record by beating Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the final set at Wimbledon. Picking up at 59-59 in the fifth set Thursday, the match continued on serve with no break points until the American hit a backhand passing shot to finish the contest. The first-round match surpassed the 11-hour mark stretching over three days. The fifth set alone went over 8 hours.

WIMBLEDON, England — John Isner has won the longest tennis match on record by beating Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the final set at Wimbledon. Picking up at 59-59 in the fifth set Thursday, the match continued on serve with no break points until the American hit a backhand passing shot to finish the contest in front of a packed crowd on Court 18. The first-round match surpassed the 11-hour mark stretching over three days. The fifth set alone went over 8 hours.