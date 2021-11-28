Another crowded Las Vegas sports calendar this week

Las Vegas sports fans have plenty of options, including the Pac-12 football championship game, National Finals Rodeo and a Raiders home game.

Ty Breuer of Mandan, N.D., rides Prairie Rose during Bareback Riding in the seventh go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

College basketball took center stage last week in Las Vegas.

The holiday tournament and neutral-site matchups are gone. In their place this week is another busy local calendar, featuring the Pac-12 football championship game, the National Finals Rodeo and the announcement of the teams to play in the Las Vegas Bowl.

That does not include the Raiders, who are back at Allegiant Stadium to play the Washington Football Team.

Here’s a guide to what’s to come:

Pac-12 Championship

What’s at stake: Oregon plays Utah for the conference championship. The teams met a week ago in Salt Lake City, with the Utes storming to a 38-7 victory. That loss knocked Oregon out of consideration for a College Football Playoff spot.

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Ticket information: From $33 at ticketmaster.com

TV: KTNV-13

NFR

What’s at stake: Rodeo’s championship event returns to Las Vegas from Arlington, Texas, after a one-year hiatus because of local COVID-19 restrictions. The NFR is annually one of the most well-attended sporting events on the Las Vegas calendar.

When: Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning each day at 5:45 p.m.

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

Ticket information: From $76 at nfrexperience.com

TV: Cowboy Channel

Raiders vs. Football Team

What’s at stake: The Raiders (6-5) will try to build off their Thanksgiving Day victory at Dallas when the Football Team visits. A victory increases the Raiders’ tenuous playoff chances.

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Ticket information: From $136 at ticketmaster.com

TV: KVVU-5

Las Vegas Bowl announcement

What’s at stake: The bowl selects teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences. Arizona State and UCLA are the likely teams from the Pac-12, but which school represents the Big Ten is more uncertain.

When: Announcement expected at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The game is Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Ticket information: From $50 at ticketmaster.com

TV: ESPN

