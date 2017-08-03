Arbor View girls soccer ranked No. 17 in preseason national poll

In USA Today’s Super 25 girls soccer rankings released Thursday, Arbor View comes in at No. 17.

Arbor View celebrate holding their trophy after their victory against Palo Verde at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex during the Class 4A girls state soccer championship, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Arbor View defeated Palo Verde 4-1.

Arbor View pose for a photograph after their victory against Palo Verde at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex during the Class 4A girls state soccer championship, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Arbor View defeated Palo Verde 4-1. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Fans of Las Vegas prep sports expect to see Bishop Gorman football in the national rankings, but the Gaels aren’t the only program to get national love.

The Aggies have won the last five state championships and finished last season with a 20-1-2 record. Entering its 13th year, all under coach Jay Howard, Arbor View has won six state titles, the most in Class 4A history and the second most in NIAA history. The Aggies’ 36 games between losses in 2015 and 2016 is a Class 4A state record. In 2015, they recorded 19 shutouts in 23 games, a Class 4A record.

Davis (Utah) comes in ranked No. 1 to begin the season. Montgomery (California) is No. 14, the only programs ranked ahead of Arbor View west of the Mississippi River.

Arbor View opens its season Aug. 25 at Lone Peak (Utah). Its first in-town game is Aug. 29 at Desert Oasis, and the Aggies’ home opener is Sept. 6 against Shadow Ridge.

More preps: See all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.