Aguero to continue with A’s as his firm exits Stadium Authority

Applied Analysis led by principal analyst Jeremy Aguero is expected to vacate its administrative role with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, but Aguero will continue to assist the Oakland Athletics’ pending relocation to Southern Nevada.

The decision comes as several opportunities for the consulting firm are on the horizon.

“There are a number of projects that continue to evolve throughout our community, many of which are sports related, some of which can have impacts on the stadium authority board,” Aguero told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The A’s being one of them, but certainly there are others. In addition to that, the work we had with the stadium authority is largely completed.”

Aguero played a key role during the Raiders’ relocation and the process leading up to the construction of Allegiant Stadium. Aguero also served as a consultant to the A’s during this year’s Legislative session that resulted in the securing of up to $380 million in public funds for the MLB team’s planned $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

Aguero has been with Applied Analysis for the better part of 25 years, with a short stint away from the firm between 2021 and 2022.

There is no defined role for Aguero and Applied Analysis with the A’s, but he is there to assist the team in any way he can to ensure their transition to Southern Nevada is successful.

Aguero declined to discuss other potential projects he and Applied Analysis are assisting on, citing client confidentiality, due to information on such projects not yet being made public.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to take over the administrative role Applied Analysis held, which was announced Tuesday by LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill.

“He (Aguero) has worked for the past year with the Oakland A’s or the Las Vegas A’s and he’s going to continue to do that, which I think is an important part of making sure that the entire transition of the A’s from Oakland to Las Vegas takes place,” Hill said. “We didn’t think it was right—we agreed—that he continued to be staff of the stadium authority while he was also being paid by the A’s to help them.”

The matter will be brought up during the Aug. 24 stadium authority Board of Directors meeting, where the request to bring LVCVA on board as staff will officially be made. The LVCVA Board of Directors will then hear the matter at a future meeting to make the tourism agency’s role as staff of the stadium board official, pending approval of the board members.

