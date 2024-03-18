A’s assist Nevada youth baseball leagues with large donation

A young Oakland Athletics fan slaps hands with mascot Stomper during a Major League Baseball showcase game in Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtttd

The Oakland Athletics gave Las Vegas Valley youth baseball and softball players 200,000 reasons to smile.

Earlier this month, the A’s donated $200,000 to teams in various Little League and softball leagues in the state, presenting an oversized check to youth players as part of a ceremony before Big League Weekend kicked off March 8 at Las Vegas Ballpark, the team announced in a statement Monday.

The donation will go toward funding various needs including field maintenance and team equipment, the statement said.

“We are proud to provide a donation to every youth baseball and softball league across the state of Nevada to support their greatest needs,” A’s President Dave Kaval said in the statement. “We are eager to continue engaging with the Nevada community and expand our commitment to supporting youth baseball and softball, education, and civic engagement.”

During Big League Weekend, the A’s hosted youth ballplayers from 22 leagues at Las Vegas Ballpark to take in batting practice and to meet players. Additionally, A’s members made surprise appearances at Little League Opening Day and other youth baseball events in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the statement.

The A’s are in the process of finalizing plans to build a ballpark on the Strip, with a goal of relocating to the Las Vegas Valley in 2028.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.