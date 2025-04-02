A’s ballpark land use permits get green light from Clark County Commission

Clark County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved land use permits for the Athletics planned $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

Scoreboard, seats, more: How A’s are getting Triple-A park ready for MLB

An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)

An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)

Athletics President Marc Badain (right) speaks as A's vice chairman Sandy Dean looks on during a Clark County Commission zoning meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)

The A’s moved a step closer to starting construction on the team’s planned $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark after Clark County commissioners unanimously approved land use permits Wednesday.

The permits include those for recreational or entertainment facility, live entertainment, vocational training, office, outdoor dining and drinking and cooking and outdoor market. The A’s plan to play their home games at the 33,000-fan capacity stadium, which will also host various other sporting and live entertainment events.

“Today we got a approval that we can now start pulling permits, that we can now start working toward the actual construction and erection of this building,” A’s President Marc Badain said following the meeting. “Obviously a big step, but a lot of the work has been done over the last few years and I got to join in the last month.”

The approval included several waivers of development standards including on-site parking reductions, traffic mitigation plans and the ability for the A’s to begin excavating the site, before a development agreement is finalized with the county.

On-site parking requirements will be reduced from 7,650 to 2,470, with those spots to be located in a parking garage to be built on the site’s southeast corner.

The A’s plan to begin construction between April and June, with plans to have the building ready for the 2028 MLB season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.