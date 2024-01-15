A’s ballpark not included on stadium authority meeting agenda

The next Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting scheduled for Thursday doesn’t include any agenda items related to the Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval, right, talks with LVCVA CEO Steve Hill before the Aug. 24, 2023, Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center Board Room. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The board is tasked with overseeing the operations of Allegiant Stadium and working with the A’s to finalize a number of agreements related to the MLB team’s planned $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark. The stadium authority will also oversee the operations of the A’s facility after its planned completion in 2028.

Of the eight items on Thursday’s agenda, five are related to Allegiant Stadium and the other three are administrative and budget tasks.

The A’s weren’t available Monday for comment on the absence of ballpark-related items.

The A’s and the stadium authority conducted their first official business during an October board meeting. During the meeting, the first drafts of the community benefits and lease agreements were discussed, and a presentation by ballpark construction manager Mortenson-McCarthy occurred.

The two sides are working to finalize those and other agreements, required by Senate Bill 1, the A’s ballpark public financing mechanism. For the up to $380 million in public money to be made available to the A’s for their planned ballpark, the agreements must be in place ahead of that.

A planned December meeting of the stadium authority was canceled.

There will be plenty of opportunity for the A’s and stadium authority to work out the agreements in a public setting with monthly board meetings planned through the end of the year. The authority met regularly during the planning and construction of Allegiant Stadium, moving to quarterly meetings once the facility was up and running.

The stadium authority’s meeting calendar going back to monthly meetings is largely tied to matters related to the A’s ballpark.

The A’s have yet to release updated artist renderings of the planned ballpark. After announcing a news conference last month to showcase the new images, the team postponed the events following the on-duty deaths of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

A date for when those renderings might be made public has yet to be announced by the A’s.

Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board Director Steve Hill, who also serves as president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said last week he did not know when the renderings would be released.

“Yeah, I have seen them. They’re spectacular,” Hill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I’m not sure what their plans are for revealing that.”

