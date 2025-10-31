A’s ballpark progresses with vertical construction — VIDEO

The Athletics Las Vegas ballpark is beginning to take shape following the first few months of construction.

Construction continues on the new Athletics ballpark on the corner of Tropicana and the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, October 29, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Looking at the stadium site, which encompasses 9 acres of the 35-acre former Tropicana Hotel site, the structure is growing vertically all around the site.

Concrete pouring continues, including dozens of columns and the topping of the first buttress, according to the A’s.

The lower-level concourse is beginning to take shape on the southeast corner of the ballpark site, the team said.

Ever since crews began concrete work in early August, the visible progress has been ever changing each week.

The next expected building permit from Clark County is tied to primary steel structure and seating work above the main concourse. A’s vice chair Sandy Dean previously told the Review-Journal he expects the permit to be issued in November.

To date, the A’s have filed for building permits valued at over $901.8 million, and at least $133 million have already been issued, according to county records.

The A’s will update the ballpark project’s progress at the Nov. 17 Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

