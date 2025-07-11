A’s ballpark site work forges ahead after June’s groundbreaking ceremony

Las Vegas ballpark work forges ahead on the 9-acre site a few weeks after the Athletics held the groundbreaking for the $1.75 billion project.

Construction is underway for the new $1.5 billion A's ballpark in Las Vegas, on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Crews have been continuing excavation work to get the site down to field level.

The first seven cranes have arrived on site and crews are continuing early foundation work, which kicked off shortly after the June 23 groundbreaking ceremony.

“We were over there this morning (Wednesday) and they’re still driving dozens of piles a day into the ground and are still excavating the site,” A’s President Marc Badain said.

Pilings are long, cylindrical columns of concrete driven into the ground to support a building’s foundation.

The project saw another permit issued by Clark County for final grading, which sits atop the early grading and foundation work. Underground utility permits have already been issued for the project.

A building permit application was also filed for concrete structure work up to the main concourse of the stadium. That permit, with the contract value listed at $87.3 million, is under review by Clark County. The A’s also filed for a building permit on Thursday relating to primary structure work valued at $70.5 million.

“I think you’ll start to see some concrete work pretty soon and some of the vertical work coming out of the ground in a couple of months,” Badain said.

The process is unfolding as planned and Badain is pleased with the pace.

“The project team is very optimistic and on time,” Badain said.

Project milestones that will be hit through the rest of the year include the placement of the first tower cranes, the construction of a buttress to support a wall of a building, and setting the first concrete column, according to the A’s project project milestone schedule.

Plans call for the 33,000-fan capacity stadium to be completed ahead of the 2028 MLB season.

The next time the project will be discussed in a public forum is an Aug. 21 Las Vegas Stadium Authority board of directors meeting.

The Athletics are also working toward finalizing their development agreement with Clark County and setting the guaranteed maximum price for their stadium.

The last official estimate, announced in December, was $1.75 billion, but A’s owner John Fisher said at the June 23 groundbreaking ceremony that the price tag could reach the $2 billion mark.

“Sadly, prices for big construction projects always seem to go up, and we have our budget meetings and actually at the last one it came down a little bit; like a real little bit,” Fisher said last month.

