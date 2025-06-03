A’s ballpark tax revenue fund approved by Clark County

Clark County commissioners approved the creation of a custodial fund to handle revenues from a special tax district set up around the Athletics ballpark site on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday approved the creation of a custodial fund to handle revenues generated by a special tax district set up around the 9-acre Athletics ballpark site.

In April, commissioners approved the creation of the Sports and Entertainment Improvement District, which will be used to raise $120 million the county is contributing to the construction of the ballpark. The county will take out bonds to provide the full total to the A’s; the money will be repaid over 30 years with tax revenues generated on the ballpark site.

The Clark County Stadium Authority Baseball Custodial Fund, approved Tuesday during the consent agenda of the County Commission meeting, was created to ensure that funds generated on the ballpark site are collected and disbursed as needed by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which oversees the stadium process. The fund will prevent revenues set for the ballpark from mixing in with revenues earned by the county.

“The Fund will be monitored and reviewed periodically to ensure that the activities of the Fund are reasonable and necessary to carry out the purpose of the Fund,” the resolution to create the fund stated.

The tax district only includes the 9 acres allotted to the A’s of the 35-acre site of the former Tropicana hotel. Bally’s Corp. plans to build an integrated resort on the remaining 26 acres.

Tax revenues on the site can start to be accrued, as early work on the stadium site began in late April.

Crews have been carrying out grading work on the ballpark site since April, with a 32-month work schedule planned for the project. The ballpark is scheduled to be completed in time for Opening Day in 2028.

A groundbreaking ceremony is expected later this month with A’s executives, Gov. Joe Lombardo, state legislators and local politicians.

