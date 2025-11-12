A’s boost Giving Machine launch in Las Vegas

The Athletics helped kick off the launch of the Giving Machine vending machines for the holiday season by buying one of each item in the charitable vending machine.

The Athletics helped launch the Giving Machine’s holiday season Wednesday by buying one of each item in the charitable program’s vending machine.

A’s center fielder Denzel Clarke, former A’s pitcher-turned-commentator Dallas Braden and team mascot Stomper took part in a ceremony in Downtown Summerlin.

There are two Giving Machines in Southern Nevada: one at Downtown Summerlin and the other at the District at Green Valley Ranch. The vending machines feature 30 items that can be purchased to benefit 10 local nonprofit organizations.

Anyone can purchase an item to donate by swiping a debit or credit card on the Giving Machine and choosing their preferred item. The $777 option is also available, which buys one of each item in the machine, as Braden did at the ceremony on behalf of the A’s.

The items range in price from $8 to $250 and include meals, clothing, diapers and formula, eyeglasses and car seats.

Last year, over $350,000 was donated at the Summerlin Giving Machine alone, leading to the purchase of more than 11,000 items to support local charities.

“One of the things that we’ve noticed about the people of Nevada is that they have big hearts,” said Joyce Haldeman, Giving Machines coordinator in Nevada. “As they (the A’s) move here, right out of the gate, they’re showing they have a heart, too. It will be great to have them as part of the community”

Local nonprofit beneficiaries at Downtown Summerlin include The Just One Project, Baby’s Bounty, Eyecare 4 Kids, the Salvation Army and the Tyler Robinson Foundation. The nonprofits benefiting from the District Giving Machine include Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Foster Kinship, Future Smiles, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, and Three Square.

Giving Machines was founded in 2017, and the program has been part of the Las Vegas during holiday season since 2019.

With two seasons left to play in Sacramento before the A’s play a game in Las Vegas at their under construction $2 billion Strip ballpark, Clarke said it was a cool opportunity to see what the community was about beforehand.

“I think it’s special for sure,” said Clarke, who was promoted to the A’s after starting the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Aviators. “This is my first experience with a team moving to another spot; but with this, you build community. I think community is the source of great teams and organizations, and I’m happy to be here and be a part of it. I’m looking forward to what we can build going forward.”

Braden, who calls A’s games on television and pitched for the team for five seasons, was with the organization when it left Oakland for Sacramento and is looking forward to the team arriving in Las Vegas.

“It’s intriguing,” Braden said. “There is the aurora of the unknown, but there’s a level of excitement that comes with that, as well. I think when you understand what we’re building as terms of on the field product, that’s what gets me extremely excited. And I know that being able to bring something like that into town is going to be something that gets everybody else excited about the possibilities of not only the present but the future as well. I think being able to tie the community aspect into it to becoming a presence is such a vital aspect of being present in the community.”

