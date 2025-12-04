A’s break down Las Vegas ballpark construction milestone timeline

The Athletics gave a rundown of what to expect as their Las Vegas ballpark progress moves into the new year and beyond.

The Athletics gave a rundown Thursday of what to expect as their Las Vegas ballpark progress moves into the new year and beyond.

Using an animated 3D computer model, the A’s showed the Las Vegas Stadium Authority a detailed presentation of how the stadium will begin to come together over time, as the project remains on track for its early 2028 completion date.

The majority of the work over the next several months will be concrete-related, with the pouring of the various stadium concourse decks. The first of those has already been poured, with the initial portions of the lower concourse coming into form.

Some steel work will begin in the spring, with installation of the steel that will support the roof of the structure to kick off in the summer, according to A’s chairman Sandy Dean.

After taking a tour of the stadium site on Monday, Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill said officials got an idea of what the view from inside the $2 billion stadium out toward the Strip would look like.

“Great to see the progress that the A’s are making on the stadium,” Hill said. “It’s going to be a pretty spectacular place like we talked about.

A’s brass have been working with Clark County on a series of permits, to keep things moving along on time, Dean said.

There are six main permitting packages for the A’s ballpark, with the team having three of those in hand.

