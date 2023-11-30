46°F
Athletics

A’s choose architect, to unveil new Vegas ballpark renderings next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 8:13 am
 
Updated November 30, 2023 - 8:26 am
Athletics owner John Fisher speaks during a news conference after a Major League Baseball owner ...
Athletics owner John Fisher speaks during a news conference after a Major League Baseball owners meeting in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas was unanimously approved Thursday by Major League Baseball team owners, cementing the sport’s first relocation since 2005. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Oakland Athletics Monday are expected to unveil new Las Vegas ballpark renderings and announce the architect chosen to design the planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat stadium.

Team executives and local and state leaders will also attend the event set to take place at 2 p.m. Monday at the Stan Fullerton building located at UNLV. Representatives from Danish architect firm Bjarke Ingles will be on hand to debut the update images of what will be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site.

Dignitaries expected to attend are: Gov. Joe Lombardo, A’s owner John Fisher, UNLV President Keith Whitfield, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Steve Hill and Susie Martinez, executive secretary-treasurer of the Nevada State AFL-CIO.

The A’s in May provided preliminary renderings of what fans could expect to be constructed on the Las Vegas Strip site. Then they noted the images were preliminary and were subject to change. All eyes will be on if some form of a retractable roof and/or a retractable wall, similar to the Lanai doors at Allegiant Stadium, will be included in the updated renderings.

A”s President Dave Kaval has toured Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field multiple times to get inspiration for what could be included in an Southern Nevada ballpark. He noted the open layout, availability of suite and club spaces and the seating layout as notable pluses of the four-year-old facility.

Initial planning calls for construction of the A’s Las Vegas stadium to begin in the spring of 2025 and be completed around January 2028.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

THE LATEST
A brief history of the Oakland A’s

MLB owners have voted to allow the Oakland Athletics to relocate to Las Vegas. They bring 123 years of MLB history. Here are some highlights — and lowlights — that have made them one of the most unique franchises in pro sports.

Fans watch a baseball game between the A’s and the Cincinnati Reds at the Oakland Colise ...
A’s set to become 1st MLB franchise to relocate since 2005
The Associated Press

The Oakland A’s appear headed for Las Vegas after MLB team owners approved the sport’s first relocation since 2005. Here’s a look at franchises that have moved since 1953.

