A’s, Circa ink deal to help bridge 3-year gap before Las Vegas arrival

FILE - Sutter Health Park, where the Athletics' plan to spend three seasons before relocating to Las Vegas and a new ballpark ahead of the 2028 campaign, is shown in West Sacramento, Calif., April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Circa co-owner Derek Stevens is shown on the blue carpet at the Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament at Circa's Legacy Club on April 30, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats.

Fans arrive at Sutter Health Park for a baseball game between the Athletics and the Chicago Cubs, Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Athletics won’t be playing in Las Vegas for three years, but a marketing deal is already underway to help develop a fan connection to the city while the team plays its MLB home games in Sacramento.

Under the deal between the A’s and Circa, the downtown Las Vegas resort is giving away a two-night trip following each of the A’s 13 homestands in the California capital this season.

Dubbed the Circa Homestand Giveaway, the trips are valued at $3,500 each and include a two-night stay in a suite, a $500 airline gift card, limo transportation, a Legacy Club reservation with a $300 credit, a reservation at Barry’s Downtown Prime with a $300 credit and a Stadium Swim cabana with a $1,500 credit. Fans can sign up for the giveaway online on the sweepstake’s web page.

The marketing deal also includes signage from the resort’s sports book arm, Circa Sports, on the left outfield wall of Sutter Health Park and commercials aired during A’s broadcasts. Circa won’t be the only Sin City connection on that outfield wall: Signage featuring a trio of “Las Vegas” logos also grace the wall, as part of a marketing deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“Every homestand in Sacramento we wanted to give people a bit of a future connection to Las Vegas,” Circa co-owner Derek Stevens told the Review-Journal. “We have this marketing deal with the A’s … but we don’t want to look like we’re just putting these ads up. We’re trying to give something away here and get people excited about the whole Vegas deal.”

Stevens began meeting with A’s brass early on in the team’s Las Vegas relocation search and he maintained close contact as the situation has played out over the past four years.

The casino mogul has said that he was looking to partner with the A’s in some form as the team arrives in the city in 2028 and that getting in ahead of that is a way to help build momentum before the team’s planned $1.75 billion ballpark makes its Strip debut. He called the marketing deal with the team a good first business step.

“Derek has been a great partner,” A’s president Marc Badain said. “He’s a huge baseball fan, and he’s been supportive of the project. He’s really excited to have something like that, where he can help support and promote the team.”

Stevens has no plans to stop there; he is actively looking to bring the Green and Gold’s games to local television.

“It’s a critical next step, but It’ll happen, I just don’t know when,” Stevens said. “It’s really important for the community to know who Lawrence Butler is, Mason Miller and Brent Rooker. Right now, there is not enough name recognition for all these great young players. We’re working with the A’s to try and get something like that going and really trying pave the way for them coming to Las Vegas.”

