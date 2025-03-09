A’s confident about ability to contend — BIG LEAGUE WEEKEND PHOTOS

The A’s are hoping the second half of last season, when they played .500 ball, will carry over even more in the American League West this season.

As A’s play in Las Vegas, fans are excited after a week of big announcements

Arizona Diamondbacks Josh Naylor (22) catches the ball as Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) runs to first base during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) walks back to the dugout after the end of an inning during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics players huddle up between innings during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) is seen during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte loses his helmet during a run to first base at a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics outfielder Colby Thomas (32) runs back to the dugout during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics infielder Nick Kurtz (77) speaks to Arizona Diamondbacks first base coach Dave McKay (36) during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after being called out during a run to first base at a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics pitcher JP Sears inspects a ball during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) swings his bat during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics infielder Nick Kurtz heads back to the dugout during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics pitcher JP Sears throws the ball during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics pitcher JP Sears readies himself to throw the ball during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics infielder Darell Hernaiz passes the ball to a teammate during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Athletics uniform is seen during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) walks back to the dugout during Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) runs to first base during Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An umpire discusses with Arizona Diamondbacks players during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics infielder Max Muncy greets players as they come back into the dugout during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) runs to first base during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

They knew it wasn’t in the cards last season. Knew the opportunity wouldn’t present itself. Knew how things might go.

Which is to say not very memorable.

But there is an air of optimism around the A’s this spring. They believe. They have confidence.

They’re talking about contending in the American League West and chasing a playoff berth.

And they have reason to believe that. At least more than in recent times.

The A’s on Saturday beat the Diamondbacks 4-2 in the first of two Big League Weekend games at Las Vegas Ballpark before a sold-out crowd of 8,708.

The teams meet again at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Breaking up routine

“It’s definitely great to be here,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “We don’t bring the whole roster, but we’re able to get out of Arizona for a couple days and break up the routine and enjoy this ballpark. Coming to Vegas now is more than just a road trip. This is where we’re going to call home in a few years.”

First, the A’s will play the next three seasons in Sacramento ahead of their scheduled arrival to Southern Nevada in 2028.

There were signs of life for the A’s last year, specifically following the All-Star break. The team that won just 50 games in 2023 went 32-32 the second half of the season and finished with 69 victories.

But making that next jump for contending in the division — an improvement of 13 to 15 games, minimum — is one of the more difficult things a team that has struggled for some time can do.

Much of the good feelings within the clubhouse come from offseason moves, be it locking up a few current stars or bringing in free agents who are expected to make a difference.

The team signed designated hitter Brent Rooker to a five-year, $60 million extension.

It also gave free agent pitcher Luis Severino the largest guaranteed deal in club history at three years and $67 million.

It reportedly will also ink outfielder Lawrence Butler to a seven-year, $65.5 million deal.

“I think ownership has transitioned in its approach to this team and how they’ve done things in the past,” Kotsay said. “It’s an exciting time to invest in this young group of talented players, and to go out and acquire some top-level free agents shows the direction and motivation to put a team on the field that can go out and compete every day.”

Other moves — signing infielders Luis Urias and Gio Urshela and pitcher Jeffrey Springs — have many believing the A’s could contend in the division.

That they added the sort of depth lacking in recent times, especially at a spot (starting pitching) badly needing an upgrade.

The A’s also took care of their manager. They signed Kotsay to a deal that could keep him with the team through the 2029 season, a year after the proposed move to Las Vegas.

“We showed our capabilities in the second half last season at playing baseball at a consistent level,” Kotsay said. “That’s hard to do. Now we have to do it for six months and not just two. That’s the goal, obviously.”

There’s just a different vibe this season. Winning is always the premier goal, but reality can be harsh. It has been for the A’s. You need capable players. They haven’t had enough of them. Maybe they do now to make a jump.

Contend in West?

There is also this: While the Astros might again be the favorites in the West, they won 88 games last season. They were the only division winner not to reach 90.

The Rangers followed their World Series season with one that saw them win just 78 games. The Mariners haven’t made many moves at all this offseason, and the Angels dropped 99 games a season ago.

So it’s not a stretch to say the division is somewhat open for the taking.

“I think you saw the improvements we made last year,” A’s catcher Shea Langeliers said from spring training last week in Mesa, Arizona. “We got a lot better. We still didn’t end up where we wanted to. That’s the next step. Be a winning team and a playoff team. That’s hard in the big leagues.

“One of the hardest things to do is be consistent night in and night out. Win more games than you lose. That’s what makes things so difficult. It’s tough to do.”

Maybe they can this season. They expect to. They believe.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

Up next

Who: Athletics vs. Diamondbacks

What: Big League Weekend

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

TV/radio: Fox, KWNR-FM (95.5)