A’s congratulate Golden Knights championship on Vegas billboards

Several billboards leading up to Allegiant Stadium featured the congratulatory message with the A's logo positioned to the right of the message.

The Oakland Athletics made their first official organizational Las Vegas move this week, taking out digital billboard space in front of Allegiant Stadium to congratulate the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup championship.

Several billboards leading up to and in front of the Raiders’ stadium featured the congratulatory message with the A’s logo positioned to the left.

This week Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 1 into law that will provide the A’s $380 million in public funds to go toward their planned $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat Las Vegas ballpark.

The A’s are awaiting final approval of their move from the MLB. The team needs 75 percent of MLB owners to vote in favor of their Southern Nevada move.

