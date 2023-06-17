90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Athletics

A’s congratulate Golden Knights championship on Vegas billboards

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2023 - 12:59 pm
 
The Oakland Athletics took out digital billboard space in Las Vegas to congratulate the Golden ...
The Oakland Athletics took out digital billboard space in Las Vegas to congratulate the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup championship. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)
The Oakland Athletics took out digital billboard space in Las Vegas to congratulate the Golden ...
The Oakland Athletics took out digital billboard space in Las Vegas to congratulate the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup championship. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)
The Oakland Athletics took out digital billboard space in Las Vegas to congratulate the Golden ...
The Oakland Athletics took out digital billboard space in Las Vegas to congratulate the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup championship. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Oakland Athletics made their first official organizational Las Vegas move this week, taking out digital billboard space in front of Allegiant Stadium to congratulate the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup championship.

Several billboards leading up to and in front of the Raiders’ stadium featured the congratulatory message with the A’s logo positioned to the left.

This week Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 1 into law that will provide the A’s $380 million in public funds to go toward their planned $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat Las Vegas ballpark.

The A’s are awaiting final approval of their move from the MLB. The team needs 75 percent of MLB owners to vote in favor of their Southern Nevada move.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
Blaine calls out, Las Vegas Strip future uncertain
2
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
3
Nikola Jokić leads Denver Nuggets party at Hakkasan Nightclub
Nikola Jokić leads Denver Nuggets party at Hakkasan Nightclub
4
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
Knights keep party going with stop at owner’s Montana ranch
5
USA dumps Mexico; homophobic chants by Mexican fans end game early
USA dumps Mexico; homophobic chants by Mexican fans end game early
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Baseball fans sit in front of homemade signs during the Texas Rangers game against the Oakland ...
‘Vegas beware’: Frustrated A’s fans want to show world it’s not their fault
By Shayna Rubin Bay Area News Group

Stu Clary’s social media feeds were filled with A’s fans furious they were being blamed for the slow death of baseball in Oakland. He saw Rob Manfred point to sparse crowds at the Coliseum as a key reason the team needs to abandon its home of 55 years and start over in the Las Vegas desert.

More stories
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
‘An incredible opportunity’: Lombardo signs bill for A’s Vegas ballpark
‘An incredible opportunity’: Lombardo signs bill for A’s Vegas ballpark
Graney: Week that was in Las Vegas sports ushers in new era
Graney: Week that was in Las Vegas sports ushers in new era
Oakland A’s ballpark funding bill introduced at Nevada Legislature
Oakland A’s ballpark funding bill introduced at Nevada Legislature
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
A’s ballpark bill dies as Nevada lawmakers adjourn
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade