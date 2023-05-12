89°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Athletics

A’s, Culinary union reach agreement for Vegas ballpark workers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 2:10 pm
 
An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tu ...
An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday, February 18, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Oakland Athletics and the Culinary Union 226 have struck a deal for their workers who may be employed at a potential Las Vegas MLB stadium to have the right to union contracts.

The Culinary union noted last month that it and the A’s had been negotiating a potential deal for a year. The A’s this week switched their Las Vegas ballpark from the Red Rock Resorts owned Wild Wild Wild west site to the Tropicana hotel on the Strip.

“We hope there will be a path forward for all stakeholders so the Las Vegas A’s can join the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders to continue this transformation as Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, also becomes the sporting capital of the world,” said Culinary union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge.

The Culinary Union is the largest in Nevada representing 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno. The union backs employees at resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, downtown Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
3
Action! Hollywood may come to Las Vegas
Action! Hollywood may come to Las Vegas
4
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
5
CARTOON: Teflon Don?
CARTOON: Teflon Don?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker hits a single in the eighth inning during a baseball game again ...
A’s broadcaster suspended after apparent racial slur
By Josh Dubow The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics said the language Glen Kuiper used while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum was “unacceptable.”

More stories for you
Knights preview: No. 1 defensemen out for critical Game 5
Knights preview: No. 1 defensemen out for critical Game 5
Raiders sign first-round draft choice
Raiders sign first-round draft choice
Golden Knights’ Foley supports A’s Las Vegas relocation plans
Golden Knights’ Foley supports A’s Las Vegas relocation plans
Federal jury acquits man of making threatening calls after Jan. 6 attack
Federal jury acquits man of making threatening calls after Jan. 6 attack
Coroner ID’s man shot while running from police
Coroner ID’s man shot while running from police
Which F1 champion is getting his own grandstand in Las Vegas?
Which F1 champion is getting his own grandstand in Las Vegas?