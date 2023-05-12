A’s, Culinary union reach agreement for Vegas ballpark workers

The Oakland Athletics and the Culinary Union 226 have struck a deal on potential Las Vegas stadium workers having the right to union contracts.

An aerial view of the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday, February 18, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Culinary union noted last month that it and the A’s had been negotiating a potential deal for a year. The A’s this week switched their Las Vegas ballpark from the Red Rock Resorts owned Wild Wild Wild west site to the Tropicana hotel on the Strip.

“We hope there will be a path forward for all stakeholders so the Las Vegas A’s can join the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders to continue this transformation as Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, also becomes the sporting capital of the world,” said Culinary union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge.

The Culinary Union is the largest in Nevada representing 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno. The union backs employees at resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, downtown Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

