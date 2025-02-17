A’s extend manager Kotsay through 1st year team expects to be in Vegas

The A’s signed manager Mark Kotsay to a three-year contract extension which will take him through the first season the team is slated to play in Las Vegas.

Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay leaves the dugout after an MLB exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Athletics signed manager Mark Kotsay to a three-year contract extension which will take him through the first season the Major League Baseball team is slated to play in Las Vegas.

Kotsay, who was originally named the A’s manager in December 2021, signed an extension through the 2028 MLB campaign, with a club option for 2029, the team announced Monday.

The A’s will play at a Triple-A ballpark in Sacramento for three seasons (2025-2027) until their planned $1.75 billion stadium on the Strip is complete.

Kotsay, 49, the 31st manager in A’s history, initially signed a three-year deal with a club option for this season, which the team exercised in 2023. He is only the sixth manager the A’s have had in the last 39 years, joining Tony La Russa (1986-1995), Art Howe (1996-2002), Ken Macha (2003-2006), Bob Geren (2007-2011) and Bob Melvin (2011-2021).

Kotsay’s managerial record is 179-307. Last season was the A’s best under Kotsay, with the team finishing 69-93 during its final season in Oakland.

The A’s are in the process of getting their permits and entitlements approved for their 33,000-fan capacity ballpark, to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site. Plans are for crews to break ground sometime between April and June.

The stadium is expected to be completed in early 2028 and be ready for Opening Day that year.

An update on the ballpark is expected at the next Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting March 6.

