A’s fan planning ‘reverse boycott’ to protest team’s Las Vegas interest

Bay Area fans hoping the Oakland Athletics don’t go the way of the Raiders and end up in Las Vegas are looking to pack the stands for one night this summer at RingCentral Coliseum.

Oakland Athletics fans gather before the opening night game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In what’s being dubbed the “We Are Here” reverse boycott, A’s fan Stu Clary is calling for A’s faithful to fill the seats at the Coliseum for the June 13 game versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The push to show up to the game, instead of boycotting it, is to show the owners that the recent low fan turnout isn’t the problem with the A’s in the Bay Area.

“Get your tickets now,” a flier posted to Clary’s Twitter account read. “Make signs, voice your frustration about the A’s ownership as well as the MLB Commissioner allowing this. Show that the fans are here, we just need an owner that cares.”

The tweet posted on April 13, has been viewed over 41,000 times, according to Twitter data.

Through nine home games this season, the A’s are averaging 12,254 fans at the Coliseum.

The planned reverse boycott is to protest the A’s Las Vegas relocation search, which has been ongoing for the better part of two years.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the A’s both deemed the Coliseum unfit for the team’s future, opening up the opportunity for the A’s to research Southern Nevada as a potential new home for the franchise.

The A’s are also working with Oakland officials on the $12 billion Howard Terminal project. That includes a $1 billion waterfront stadium.

New Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and members of the Oakland City Council have been quiet on the project since Thao and a few new council members took office in January.

The A’s are down to three sites in Las Vegas and have an army of lobbyists in Carson City looking to garner support for potential public assistance in constructing a $1 billion, 35,000-seat retractable roof stadium in Southern Nevada.

As it stands now, the Tropicana on the south Strip, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the north Strip and ancillary land at the Rio site just west of the Strip are possible sites where a Las Vegas ballpark could be constructed.

To ensure all interested fans can make the game, Clary recommends fans direct message him on Twitter for tickets, if they can’t afford them.

“Let’s make it a party at the Coliseum,” Clary’s flier stated.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.