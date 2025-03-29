A’s move closer to construction of Las Vegas Strip ballpark

The Athletics filed for a commercial building permit this week with Clark County as construction on their Strip ballpark is slated to get underway soon.

Piles of debris are ground into material as the Tropicana grounds continue to be cleared during the process of new construction as seen from the intersection of Reno Avenue and Giles Street, which is on the south side of the A's ballpark site, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. The team plans for a revamp of the intersection to improve traffic flow for games/events. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Athletics filed for a commercial building permit this week with Clark County as construction on the team’s planned $1.75 billion ballpark is slated to get underway in the next three months.

The permit application, filed for on Thursday, is for foundation and deep utility work, according to county records. The work tied to the permit is valued at $45.6 million. The application would be for work following excavation of the site, for which the A’s had submitted a permit application for last month. That application is still being reviewed.

The A’s must spend the first $100 million on the project before up to $380 million in public funding from Nevada and Clark County is made available. In December, the A’s officials said they had already spent north of $50 million on the stadium process. The work tied to the foundation and utility work will push the amount spent on the project by the A’s closer to the $100 million mark.

The A’s are expected to begin work on the project on their own dime, with public money coming in later in the process. Plans call for that work to kick off sometime between April and June, according to the A’s. The 33,000-fan capacity stadium is set to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site. Bally’s Corp. plans to build an integrated resort on the remaining acreage of the site.

The A’s are also in talks with multiple potential investors, as the team looks to raise $550 million to go toward the ballpark’s construction. Investors would receive an equity stake in the A’s in return for their financial contribution.

Multiple potential investors, from within Nevada and outside of the market, already have been vetted by Major League Baseball.

On Monday, the A’s will play their first home game at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, where they will play during the 2025-2028 MLB seasons, while Las Vegas stadium is being constructed.

The A’s are scheduled to present their stadium project to the Clark County Commission on Wednesday, during a zoning meeting. That will mark the first time that the A’s and the commission will discuss the ballpark project publicly. The A’s and the county are working toward drafting a development agreement and on the entitlement process for the stadium.

Among the items being discussed Wednesday include the A’s asking the county to allow them to begin excavation on the Tropicana site before the development agreement is finalized, so that the team can keep the project on track.

