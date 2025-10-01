A’s file for building permits worth over $520M worth of work

The Athletics applied for two building permits last week totaling $523 million in work on their under-construction Las Vegas ballpark.

On Sept. 25, the A’s applied for a permit with Clark County for core and shell work of the $2 billion stadium, carrying a valuation of $500 million, according to county records. Then on Sept. 26, the A’s applied for a permit to construct precast steel on the project, with that work valued at $23 million.

Both permits are awaiting approval by the county and are the latest in a series of permits that the A’s have either been awarded or applied for in the last year tied to the construction of their 33,000-fan capacity ballpark. The ballpark is being built on 9 acres of the 35-acre former Tropicana hotel site. Bally’s Corp. plans to build a mixed-use project, including a hotel-casino, and retail dining and entertainment options on the remaining 26 acres.

To date, the A’s have applied for building permits valued at $901.8 million worth of work, with permits totaling $132.9 million already being issued, according to county records.

The ballpark is being approved and built in phases, with the county approving the permits as crews with joint-venture contractor Mortenson-McCarthy make progress on the site.

The next permit expected to be approved for the project is tied to primary steel structure and seating work above the main concourse of the stadium, valued at $70.5 million. A’s vice chairman Sandy Dean told the Review-Journal last month that the team expects that permit to be awarded in November.

The county has been awarding building permits for the A’s ballpark project ahead of their development agreement being approved, as set forth as a stipulation in the team’s entitlement process with Clark County, to keep the project on track for a 2028 opening.

Next week, Clark County commissioners will discuss and potentially approve the A’s development agreement. A public comment period will be held before the vote by the seven county commissioners.

The document breaks down the guidelines and regulations for the construction and operations of the ballpark project. As part of the agreement, the A’s agree to pay for the construction of fire and police service areas within the stadium.

The approval of the development agreement is the next step toward the unlocking of the up to $380 million in public money earmarked for the project via Senate Bill 1. The A’s must also set the guaranteed maximum price and finalize other financial requirements before the public funds are made available for use on the stadium’s construction.

