A’s finish Big League Weekend with loss to Diamondbacks — PHOTOS

The Athletics dropped their second Big League Weekend game against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of an announced crowd of 8,130.

As A’s play in Las Vegas, fans are excited after a week of big announcements

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Druw Jones (2) gets tagged out by Athletics’ Max Muncy during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics’ Joshua Kuroda-Grauer signs autographs before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics players warm up before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof signs autographs before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay talks in the dugout during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics mascot Stomper autographs a card for Mason Blake, 9, of Henderson, before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Diamondbacks Druw Jones (2) slides into second base as Athletics’ Max Muncy (10) catches the ball during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics players warm up before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics catcher Jhonny Pereda (64) heads for home plate to score a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Baseball fans vie for a baseball during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) runs to first base against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics catcher Jhonny Pereda (64) rounds the bases on a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) poses for a photo with fans before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) takes to the field to warm up before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay talks in the dugout during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar, right, catches a fly ball as pitcher Blake Walston (48) also looks for the catch during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics’ Nick Kurtz (77) signs autographs for fans before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) warms up before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics mascot Stomper signs autographs for fans before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics’ Logan Davidson (6) gets tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor (22) during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof signs a jersey before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics catcher Jhonny Pereda (64) celebrates his home run with teammates during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics pitcher Mitch Spence (28) pitches to the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletics mascot Stomper greets fans before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Athletics lost 7-5 to the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark to conclude Big League Weekend.

Catcher Jhonny Pereda was 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while second baseman Zack Gelof was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Athletics led 4-0 after three innings before Arizona rallied back.

An announced crowd of 8,130 attended the game, meaning the total attendance of the two-day event was 16,838. The Athletics split the series of spring training games with the Diamondbacks after winning 4-2 on Saturday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.