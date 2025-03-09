A’s finish Big League Weekend with loss to Diamondbacks — PHOTOS
The Athletics dropped their second Big League Weekend game against the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of an announced crowd of 8,130.
The Athletics lost 7-5 to the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark to conclude Big League Weekend.
Catcher Jhonny Pereda was 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while second baseman Zack Gelof was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Athletics led 4-0 after three innings before Arizona rallied back.
An announced crowd of 8,130 attended the game, meaning the total attendance of the two-day event was 16,838. The Athletics split the series of spring training games with the Diamondbacks after winning 4-2 on Saturday.
