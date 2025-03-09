69°F
Athletics

A’s finish Big League Weekend with loss to Diamondbacks — PHOTOS

Athletics mascot Stomper greets fans before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics pitcher Mitch Spence (28) pitches to the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics catcher Jhonny Pereda (64) celebrates his home run with teammates during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof signs a jersey before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics’ Logan Davidson (6) gets tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor (22) during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics mascot Stomper signs autographs for fans before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) warms up before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) scores a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics’ Nick Kurtz (77) signs autographs for fans before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar, right, catches a fly ball as pitcher Blake Walston (48) also looks for the catch during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay talks in the dugout during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) takes to the field to warm up before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) poses for a photo with fans before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics catcher Jhonny Pereda (64) rounds the bases on a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) runs to first base against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Baseball fans vie for a baseball during a Big League Weekend baseball game between the Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics catcher Jhonny Pereda (64) heads for home plate to score a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics players warm up before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arizona Diamondbacks Druw Jones (2) slides into second base as Athletics’ Max Muncy (10) catches the ball during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics mascot Stomper autographs a card for Mason Blake, 9, of Henderson, before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay talks in the dugout during a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof signs autographs before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics players warm up before playing the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Athletics’ Joshua Kuroda-Grauer signs autographs before a Big League Weekend baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Druw Jones (2) gets tagged out by Athletics’ Max Muncy during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2025 - 4:46 pm
 

The Athletics lost 7-5 to the Diamondbacks on Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark to conclude Big League Weekend.

Catcher Jhonny Pereda was 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while second baseman Zack Gelof was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Athletics led 4-0 after three innings before Arizona rallied back.

An announced crowd of 8,130 attended the game, meaning the total attendance of the two-day event was 16,838. The Athletics split the series of spring training games with the Diamondbacks after winning 4-2 on Saturday.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

