Athletics

A’s Fisher, Kaval meet with lawmakers in Carson City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher, middle, watches during Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals b ...
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher, middle, watches during Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval before a baseball game between the Athletics and the New ...
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval before a baseball game between the Athletics and the New York Mets in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher and team President Dave Kaval are in Carson City on Wednesday meeting with legislators on Senate Bill 509, which lays out a public-private partnership between the state, Clark County and the MLB club.

The A’s brass meeting with lawmakers comes following the joint hearing on SB509 by the Senate Committee on Finance and the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means on Monday.

The two were noticeably absent from the five-hour meeting that saw various notable figures present the team’s ballpark funding plan.

The A’s are seeking up to $380 million in public money to go toward the construction of a planned $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat retractable roof ballpark on the Tropicana site.

That would be comprised of $180 million from the state in transferable tax credits, of which $90 million would be repaid via a sports entertainment improvement district set up around the stadium site.

Clark County would be responsible for $145 million, of which $120 million would be generated by the tax district, with $25 million going toward infrastructure improvements.

That tax district would generate funds via the various taxes that would be generated on the stadium site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

