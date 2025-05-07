A’s games to be televised on Fox 5 this season

Up to 15 Athletics games will be televised on Fox 5 this season. The team is playing in Sacramento, California, before its planned 2028 Las Vegas relocation.

The Athletics celebrate their walkoff victory against the Seattle Mariners during the 11th inning of a baseball game Monday, May 5, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Up to 15 Athletics games will air live on over-air-TV in Las Vegas this season.

The select games will be simulcast from NBC Sports California on Fox 5 and their sister station, the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, the A’s announced Wednesday.

Here’s the first 10 games slated to air on Fox 5. Additional games will be announced during the season:

— Seattle Mariners, 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.

— Los Angeles Angels, 12:35 p.m. May 22.

— Houston Astros, 11:10 a.m. May 28.

— Toronto Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. May 29.

— Minnesota Twins, 12:35 p.m. June 5.

— Detroit Tigers, 10:10 a.m. June 26.

— New York Yankees, 4:05 p.m. June 27.

— Tampa Bay Rays, 4:05 p.m. July 1.

— Washington Nationals, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 5.

— Washington Nationals, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 6.

Fox 5 will also air a weekly showing featuring A’s news, interviews, features and analysis.

The A’s are playing their home games at the 14,000-seat Triple-A ballpark Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, for the next three seasons before their planned 2028 Las Vegas relocation.

Plans call for the A’s to play in a 33,000-capacity ballpark to be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre site of the former Tropicana, located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Crews are expected to break ground on the ballpark site next month.

