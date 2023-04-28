A’s get backing of Southern Nevada chambers of commerce

The Oakland Athletics have landed several endorsements from various Southern Nevada chambers of commerce supporting the MLB team’s potential move to Las Vegas.

An aerial view of potential A's stadium site where the Oakland Athletics have signed a binding purchase agreement with Red Rock Resorts for 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue just west of the Strip is shown, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Nevada AAPI Chamber of Commerce, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Latin Chamber of Commerce, Urban Chamber of Commerce, Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, and the Vegas Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday their support for the A’s.

“The A’s understand the importance of being positive corporate citizens and community champions,” Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, said in a statement. “Las Vegas is committed to being a model for successful corporate and community partnerships and the Vegas Chamber looks forward to what that could do for our community.”

If approved, the A’s plan to build a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark on 49 acres of land on the northwest corner of Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin Road.

“The expansion of our sports landscape means many more opportunities for our small business community,” Jarron Gray, chair-elect of the Urban Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “The construction of the stadium will provide small business with some initial wins, but we look forward to the long-term opportunities that will come from servicing the stadium throughout the season. The A’s have exhibited a commitment to benefit the community. We look forward to the numerous jobs that will be created by this new project.”

The A’s are putting together a bill that will be submitted to the Legislature that will seek up to $500 million in public assistance by way of a special tax district being set up around the stadium site. There the A’s plan to build an entertainment district with restaurants and potentially an amphitheater.

The A’s signed a binding agreement with Station Casinos parent company, Red Rock Resorts, to purchase the 49 acres of land, largely hinging on the team landing some form of public assistance.

If that occurs, Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, said it would be the next step in Las Vegas’ professional sports evolution.

“We have seen tremendous success with the Knights, Aces, Raiders, NFR, NASCAR and soon Formula One,” Guzman said in a statement. “MLB is the next league we need to secure. We are committed to working with the A’s on their relocation to Vegas and in promoting the jobs this will create.”

