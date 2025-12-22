A’s get veteran second baseman, former NL batting champ in deal with Mets

The move gives the Athletics, who are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2028, a veteran second baseman to go along with rising young stars Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers and Jacob Wilson.

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, left, tags out Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, attempting to steal second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The Athletics solidified their infield Monday by acquiring second baseman Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets for minor league right-hander Yordan Rodriguez.

The move gives the Athletics, who are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2028, a veteran second baseman to go along with rising young stars first baseman Nick Kurtz, catcher Shea Langeliers and shortstop Jacob Wilson.

New York will send cash to the A’s to offset some of the $17.75 million remaining in McNeil’s $50 million, four-year contract.

McNeil follows Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz in departing the underperforming Mets, who failed to reach the playoffs this year despite the second-highest payroll behind the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

McNeil, who turns 34 in April, won the NL batting title with a .326 average in 2022, when he was picked for his second All-Star team. He hit .243 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 122 games this year, when he made his season debut on April 25 after recovering from a strained right oblique.

He has a $15.75 million salary next year as part of a deal that includes a $15.75 million team option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.

Rodriguez, who turns 18 on Jan. 29, signed with the A’s for a $400,000 bonus this past January and went 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA in one start and seven relief appearances for the Dominican Summer League A’s. He struck out 20 and walked eight in 15 1/3 innings.

New York had added closer Devin Williams,infielder Jorge Polanco and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien, and the Mets have a pending deal with free agent reliever Luke Weaver.

The A’s designated left-hander Ken Waldichuk for assignment.

