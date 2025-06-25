A’s great ‘Mr. October’ to throw out 1st pitch at Battle for Vegas charity game

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Athletics great Reggie Jackson will throw out the first pitch at next month’s Battle for Vegas charity softball game.

Reggie Jackson smiles while sitting next to the World Series trophy during a celebration of the Oakland Athletics' 1972 championship team before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Boston Red Sox in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jackson will also serve as honorary co-captain for the July 12 annual charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin. This year’s game between the Raiders and the Golden Knights features squads led by Raiders’ star tight end Brock Bowers versus Knights’ star Jack Eichel.

Jackson was part of five World Series championship teams during his 21-season MLB career, three of those (1972-74) with the Athletics in Oakland. He was given the nickname as “Mr. October” in 1977 for his ability to elevate his game in the postseason. Jackson played for the A’s organization between 1967-1975, in both Kansas City and Oakland and then ended his career with the team in 1987.

“We’re proud to support Battle for Vegas and the incredible work it does to bring the community together through the power of sports and philanthropy,” A’s President Marc Badain said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have Reggie Jackson and Terrance Long representing us on the field this year.”

Jackson was named World Series MVP in 1973 and 1977, was a 14-time American League All-Star and won the American League MVP Award in 1973. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.

The roster for Team Bowers was announced earlier this month and includes Raiders players Jack Bech, AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, Thayer Munford Jr., Eric Stokes, Aidan O’Connell, Jeremy Chinn, Sincere McCormick and former Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

The roster for Team Eichel will be announced at a later date.

Proceeds from this year’s event will be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which will make donations to the selected non-profit organizations. They include Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, Make-A-Wish Nevada, Best Buddies and Assisting Lives in Las Vegas. The initial Battle for Vegas was held in 2019 and to date has raised over $1 million for local nonprofits.

