A’s haven’t talked to Reno about being potential temporary home

Despite being floated as a potential temporary home for the Oakland Athletics, Reno and the MLB team have yet to discuss that possibility.

During the A’s presentation to the Legislature last month that led to the team netting $380 million that would go toward their planned $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said the team could play in Reno during the years between their lease at the Oakland Coliseum runs out after the 2024 MLB season and when the team would begin play in Las Vegas in 2028.

Despite the mention, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said no official talks have been had between the two sides.

“My office has not been contacted or held any conversations with the Las Vegas A’s organization,” Schieve said. “We are certainly open to discussing collaboration with the A’s in Reno.”

The just more than 9,500-seat Greater Nevada Field, where the Triple-A Reno Aces play their home games, would be the site the A’s played in Reno.

Outside of Las Vegas and Reno being floated as temporary sites, the team could also play in Sacramento or in the Bay Area following the 2024 season.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg hinted last month that he had discussions with A’s about the potential for the team to play at their Triple-A ballpark Sutter Health Park.

The A’s are still an MLB owners vote away from their Las Vegas relocation being approved. The team has already begun the relocation application process, but there is no timetable on when that might be submitted to the league.

The relocation committee that will review the A’s application includes Philadelphia Phillies CEO John Middleton, Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman and Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio, who will chair the committee.

