A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark project consulting firm

The Oakland Athletics have hired CAA ICON as their consulting firm for team owner John Fisher and the team’s planned $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)

CAA ICON will play a key role in the overall project management of the 33,000-seat ballpark, overseeing the architect, construction manager, subcontractors and specialty consultants.

CAA ICON served a similar with Raiders on the construction of Allegiant Stadium and the team’s Henderson headquarters, with the Golden Knights and the building of T-Mobile Arena and with the Aces and the construction of the first dedicated practice facility for a WNBA team.

“CAA ICON is the unrivaled leader in the management of sports venue development,” A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement. “They are the best firm to oversee the representation of our ownership team and transform our ballpark vision into reality.”

CAA ICON staff assigned to the ballpark project all were involved in the construction of the other sports facilities the firm oversaw in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We are so grateful that the A’s have entrusted us to oversee this landmark project on their behalf,” Charlie Thornton, CAA ICON Co-CEO, said in a statement. “Ownership’s vision for this project is undoubtedly unique to the league and will become a key part of the Las Vegas sports story.”

