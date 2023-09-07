85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Athletics

A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark project consulting firm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 9:37 am
 
This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their propose ...
This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics)

The Oakland Athletics have hired CAA ICON as the consulting firm for team owner John Fisher and the team’s planned $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

CAA ICON will play a key role in the overall project management of the 33,000-seat ballpark, overseeing the architect, construction manager, subcontractors and specialty consultants.

CAA ICON served a similar with Raiders on the construction of Allegiant Stadium and the team’s Henderson headquarters, with the Golden Knights and the building of T-Mobile Arena and with the Aces and the construction of the first dedicated practice facility for a WNBA team.

“CAA ICON is the unrivaled leader in the management of sports venue development,” A’s President Dave Kaval said in a statement. “They are the best firm to oversee the representation of our ownership team and transform our ballpark vision into reality.”

CAA ICON staff assigned to the ballpark project all were involved in the construction of the other sports facilities the firm oversaw in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We are so grateful that the A’s have entrusted us to oversee this landmark project on their behalf,” Charlie Thornton, CAA ICON Co-CEO, said in a statement. “Ownership’s vision for this project is undoubtedly unique to the league and will become a key part of the Las Vegas sports story.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
2
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
3
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
4
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
5
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
How Raiders fans with DirecTV can still watch Sunday’s game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark construction manager
By / RJ

Mortenson-McCarthy, a joint venture of Minneapolis-based Mortenson and national builder McCarthy Building Companies, will oversee all construction-related activities on the stadium project.

More stories
A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark construction manager
A’s hire Las Vegas ballpark construction manager
Aguero to continue with A’s as his firm exits Stadium Authority
Aguero to continue with A’s as his firm exits Stadium Authority
Las Vegas ballpark design process on schedule, A’s Kaval says
Las Vegas ballpark design process on schedule, A’s Kaval says
A’s owner talks selling the team, Raiders, relocation, more
A’s owner talks selling the team, Raiders, relocation, more
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
COMMENTARY: The Las Vegas Athletics: ‘A bright future together’
COMMENTARY: The Las Vegas Athletics: ‘A bright future together’