51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Athletics

A’s hire lobbyists for Nevada Legislature in pursuit of Las Vegas ballpark

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2023 - 11:08 am
 
Updated February 17, 2023 - 11:48 am
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval poses for a picture before the opening night game agains ...
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval poses for a picture before the opening night game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 18, 2022, at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As the Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas relocation work continues, the team has hired a small army of lobbyists to carry out groundwork with state leaders.

The team has 11 lobbyists listed as active for the Athletics Investment Group for the 82nd session of the Legislature. Among them is A’s President Dave Kaval.

Kaval and another lobbyist, Alexander Dean of Sansome Partners/Hawk Management, have RingCentral Coliseum listed as their address on the state’s lobbyists listing. Four of the lobbyists are from the Kaempfer Crowell law firm, which has an office in Downtown Summerlin.

The lobbyists will look to garner public support for the team’s pursuit of a potential public-private partnership for its ballpark efforts in Las Vegas, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

When the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas from Oakland, they secured $750 million in public funding, paid for by way of a 0.88 percent room tax on hotel rooms in Clark County. The room tax was approved during a special session of the Legislature in 2016.

What the A’s plan entails remains to be seen, but Gov. Joe Lombardo already has stated that he is not in favor of raising taxes to help lure professional teams to the state. Lombardo, who has met with A’s leadership, did add that there could be existing economic development programs the A’s could be eligible for, should they choose to move to Las Vegas and build a 35,000-seat stadium.

The A’s are eyeing three locations to build a $1 billion retractable roof ballpark on or near the Las Vegas Strip.

After having a list of two final preferred sites — Tropicana Las Vegas on the south Strip and the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the north Strip — a source on Thursday indicated to the Review-Journal that the A’s were “seriously considering” the Rio hotel site. A spokesperson for Rio owner Dreamscape Companies confirmed that Dreamscape was open to the idea of adding a ballpark on-site and had been discussing it.

The emergence of a new site and the hiring of multiple lobbyists come as Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred noted that the A’s have shifted the focus of their new ballpark quest to Las Vegas.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Inside the Black-owned spot where politics, cocktails mix
Inside the Black-owned spot where politics, cocktails mix
2
Suit claims teacher was punished for criticizing school board member on Twitter
Suit claims teacher was punished for criticizing school board member on Twitter
3
Taxpayers funding car allowances for top officials’ luxury rides
Taxpayers funding car allowances for top officials’ luxury rides
4
Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature
Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature
5
A’s hire lobbyists for Nevada Legislature in pursuit of Las Vegas ballpark
A’s hire lobbyists for Nevada Legislature in pursuit of Las Vegas ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics and BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group shows an interio ...
Oakland hits minor roadblock in quest to keep A’s
By / RJ

The ballpark saga is nearing the two-year mark that MLB gave the A’s the green light to explore relocation. The Las Vegas Valley has been the only location the team has identified as a possible new home.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Mar ...
MLB commissioner to A’s: Get ballpark deal done
By Jay Cohen The Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics, which have been exploring a move to Las Vegas, risk losing their exemption from a revenue-sharing program if they don’t have a deal by 2024.

More stories for you
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says
A’s focusing on Las Vegas for new ballpark, MLB commissioner says
Lombardo doesn’t rule out public funding for A’s
Lombardo doesn’t rule out public funding for A’s
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
Source: A’s, Lombardo have discussed team’s move to Las Vegas
Source: A’s, Lombardo have discussed team’s move to Las Vegas
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
North Strip, downtown casinos give ‘full support’ to A’s
A’s expected to visit Las Vegas to meet with resort operators
A’s expected to visit Las Vegas to meet with resort operators