A’s hit latest Las Vegas ballpark construction milestone

An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark, shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)

An image of the Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark showing concrete work has begun in the lower concourse of the $2 billion stadium. (Courtesy: Athletics)

The Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark hit another construction milestone with the pouring of the first concrete of the lower concourse.

Pouring of concrete began Friday, according to the A’s ballpark construction camera, which logs several photos each day of the stadium being built.

The lower concourse pour marks the first concrete work on on elevated portion of the planned $2 billion ballpark, according a post Tuesday by the A’s on social media platform X.

The lower concourse will be where the first level of seats, lower concourse suites and clubs will be located behind home plate and along the baselines, according the A’s post.

A project construction update is expected to be presented by the A’s at the scheduled Dec. 4 Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

Construction on the ballpark began over the summer and is slated for completion in early 2028.

