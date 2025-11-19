53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Athletics

A’s hit latest Las Vegas ballpark construction milestone

An image of the Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark showing concrete work has begun in the lower conc ...
An image of the Athletics' Las Vegas ballpark showing concrete work has begun in the lower concourse of the $2 billion stadium. (Courtesy: Athletics)
An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark, shown during a March 6, 2025, ...
An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark, shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)
An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, ...
An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)
More Stories
A’s boost Giving Machine launch in Las Vegas
Athletics slugger who played for Aviators named AL Rookie of the Year
FILE - Athletics' Nick Kurtz rounds third base before scoring during the first inning of a base ...
Athletics’ Nick Kurtz wins Baseball Digest AL rookie of the year award
A’s to face Angels in Big League Weekend in 2026 at Las Vegas Ballpark
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2025 - 5:32 pm
 

The Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark hit another construction milestone with the pouring of the first concrete of the lower concourse.

Pouring of concrete began Friday, according to the A’s ballpark construction camera, which logs several photos each day of the stadium being built.

The lower concourse pour marks the first concrete work on on elevated portion of the planned $2 billion ballpark, according a post Tuesday by the A’s on social media platform X.

The lower concourse will be where the first level of seats, lower concourse suites and clubs will be located behind home plate and along the baselines, according the A’s post.

A project construction update is expected to be presented by the A’s at the scheduled Dec. 4 Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

Construction on the ballpark began over the summer and is slated for completion in early 2028.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
A’s boost Giving Machine launch in Las Vegas
By / RJ

The Athletics helped kick off the launch of the Giving Machine vending machines for the holiday season by buying one of each item in the charitable vending machine.

 
Bally’s Vegas construction timeline revealed
By / RJ

Bally’s Corp. plans to begin work on their multiphase mixed-use hotel-casino project around the Athletics’ ballpark in April, according to documents submitted to Clark County.

MORE STORIES