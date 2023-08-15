A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson Little League team

The Oakland Athletics and Golden Knights stepped up to the plate to assist the Henderson All-Stars Little League team in their World Series quest.

Henderson pitcher Nolan Gifford (22) speaks to ESPN after throwing a no-hitter during the Little League West Regional final baseball game at Al Houghton Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in San Bernardino. Gifford helped his team to a 10-0 victory over Utah. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The A’s donated $15,000 Tuesday morning to the youth team’s GoFundMe page, with the Knights announcing Monday a $10,000 contribution to help cover travel costs for the team’s trek to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the Little League World Series.

“Good luck—after two months, we think it’s time for another title in the Valley,” the Golden Knights tweeted Monday.

“We are happy to support the Henderson Little League in their pursuit to bring another championship to Southern Nevada,” the A’s said in a statement.

The Athletics Investment Group’s $15,000 donation is listed as the top donation of the 156 contributions made on the team’s GoFundMe page, set up by Ryan Walther on behalf of the parents of the Henderson team’s players. As of Tuesday morning the fundraiser has generated $31,770, already eclipsing their original $25,000 goal.

Henderson became just the second Nevada team to make the Little League World Series Friday, beating Utah’s Snow Canyon 10-0 in the Mountain Region final. The team opens play at the World Series at noon Friday against Smithfield, Rhode Island. The game will air live on ESPN.

The money donated by the pro sports teams and singular donors will go toward flights, car rentals, hotels, meals, incidentals and team activities.

“It is important to me that this group of dedicated parents get support,” Walther wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Having12 families travel to Pennsylvania for 14 days is a huge financial burden on top of time lost at work.”

