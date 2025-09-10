A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction goes vertical

Recent photos shared by the Athletics show that construction work has gone vertical on the Major League Baseball team’s new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

Construction on the Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark has gone vertical, as seen in recent photos shared by the Major League Baseball team.

Just over two months since the A’s hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the $2 billion, 33,000-fan capacity ballpark, crews started adding walls and beams and pouring concrete columns on the stadium project.

The vertical work occurring on the site is expected to be visible by early next month from over the 10-foot construction wall built around the 35-acre site on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, according to A’s President Marc Badain.

The work is part of the concrete work from the ground level up to the main concourse of the stadium. That work was allowed to begin after Clark County issued a building permit on Aug. 26. The $87 million in concrete work is expected to be followed by steel work valued at $70.5 million. A’s vice chairman Sandy Dean said last week that the hope is the steel permit will be issued in November.

The project remains on schedule for completion in 2028, according to the Wednesday news release.

The A’s development agreement with Clark County is scheduled to be introduced at next week’s zoning commission meeting. The document details guidelines and regulations for the construction and operations of the ballpark project.

