A’s Las Vegas ballpark experience center offers glimpse into future

The Athletics opened an interactive space Tuesday that gives fans a glimpse into the future of what’s to come from the MLB team’s under-construction $2 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

A’s owner excited about Las Vegas home, looks to partner with F1, resorts

The Athletics ballpark experience opened Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Uncommons in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Mick/Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Athletics ballpark experience opened Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Uncommons in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Mick/Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Athletics opened an interactive space Tuesday that gives fans a glimpse into the future of what’s to come from the MLB team’s under-construction $2 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

The A’s ballpark experience center in the Uncommons’ mixed-use development in the southwest Las Vegas Valley includes a ballpark model, interactive displays, premium seating concepts and highlights design features that will give a sneak peak of what will be included in the 33,000-fan capacity MLB stadium it opens on the Strip in 2028.

Aside from previewing the club’s ballpark plans, the space will also serve as the A’s season ticket sales center.

The 12,000-square-foot space was designed by Nashville-based firm Advent and was constructed by Burke Special Projects.

The A’s ballpark is being built on the southeast corner of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. Crews have made steady progress on the stadium’s construction since a June groundbreaking ceremony was held, with the deck of what will be the lower concourse already coming into form.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.