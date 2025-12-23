A’s Las Vegas ballpark features by the numbers

Construction on the Athletics Las Vegas ballpark is well underway on the Strip, with after six months of work the stadium’s footprint is starting form.

An artist rendering of the Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark shown during a March 6, 2025, Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. (Negativ)

Once complete, the $2 billion, state-of-the art stadium will feature a bevy of suites, club spaces and food and beverage outlets that one would expect from a premiere professional sports facility.

Features breakdown

Here’s a breakdown of some of the stadium’s features that will be available when the 945,000-square-foot facility opens in 2028.

— Capacity of the ballpark will be 33,000 fans, with 30,000 fixed seats and room for 3,000 more via standing room only tickets.

— Of the 30,000 fixed seats, 5,533 of those will be premium offerings.

— There will be a combined 133 suites and box seat areas.

— 84 percent of the seats on the building will be between the foul poles.

— There will be 34 concessions markets.

— There will be plenty of spaces to grab a drink; 27 bars are planned for the ballpark.

— Fans should be relieved to know there will be 62 restrooms located around the stadium.

— Fans looking for an easy way to travel between different levels of the stadium can do so via a total of 16 elevators and escalators planned for the ballpark.

Other interesting tidbits:

— The main entrance for the stadium will be through an elevated plaza that connects to the Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue pedestrian bridges.

— The ballpark will feature tiered upper and lower bowls, inspired by Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, aimed at offering a more intimate event experience.

— The domed stadium will feature an air conditioning system that delivers cool airunderneath fans’ seats.

The building process includes:

— Over 4 million hours of planned construction hours.

— Using 16,400 tons of steel.

— Pouring 51,180 cubic yards of concrete.

— Utilizing over 20 trades for various portions of the stadium’s construction, with over 1,000 workers expected to work on the project during its peak.

