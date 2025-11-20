A’s Las Vegas ballpark preview center has opening date

Fans will soon be able to get a sneak peak of what the Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark will feature with the opening of the team’s experience center.

Fans will soon be able to get a sneak peak of what the Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark will feature with the opening of the team’s experience center.

The A’s experience center will open on Dec.2 at the Uncommons mixed-use development on the southeast corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive interchange, in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to the team.

The state-of-the-art sales center is designed to show fans what the A’s have in store for them when the $2 billion, 33,000-fan capacity stadium is completed in 2028.

The 12,000-square-foot space will feature an immersive centerpiece that will allow fans to step inside the A’s future ballpark. In addition, the center will feature a ballpark model, premium seating concepts and a showcase of design elements that will give fans an idea of what they can expect to experience once the MLB stadium opens.

The space was designed by Nashville-based firm Advent and is being built by Burke Special Projects.

Advent has an extensive history in sports-related projects, previously working with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Rams and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Advent developed an experience center for SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL stadium’s 2020 opening.

The A’s ballpark is under construction on the southeast corner of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. The project has already seen vertical construction occur, with just last week seeing the first concrete poured on the deck that will become the facility’s lower concourse.

The A’s are scheduled to give an update on the stadium project the day after the preview center’s opening at the Dec. 3 Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.