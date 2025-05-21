A’s Las Vegas ballpark project receives another key approval

The Athletics’ plan detailing what would occur if they don’t finish their Las Vegas ballpark project was unanimously approved Wednesday by Clark County commissioners.

Construction starts on the new Athletics ballpark as crews drill caissons for the foundation and grinding rock piles on the former Tropicana site on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The performance agreement between the A’s and Clark County was approved by the commission as part of the routine action items section of Wednesday’s zoning meeting, which featured no discussion of the 33 items lumped in that portion of the agenda.

“We are pleased to be in a position where the performance agreement could be approved,” A’s vice chairman, Sandy Dean, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The agreement will require the A’s to submit a security bond of $3.7 million to be held by Clark County, which would be used to decommission the $1.75 billion project in the event that work is halted before the facility’s completion.

Decommissioning work on the stadium site would include removing various materials, ensuring the structural integrity of any portion of the structure built on the site, having all fire hydrants operable around the site and building an 8-foot wall around the 9-acre parcel.

There is also a 5 percent contingency for up to an additional $185,400 to offset additional costs not budgeted tied to decommissioning of the project.

Crews began work on the ballpark site last month with early grading and drilling tied to early foundation work.

The A’s are still planning to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in June, which will serve as more of a celebration of all the work that it took to get to the point of construction occurring on the site. Multiple Nevada legislators and Gov. Joe Lombardo are expected to be included in the ceremony.

The A’s plan to have the ballpark done and open in time for the 2028 MLB season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

