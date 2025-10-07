A’s Las Vegas ballpark survey reveals potential ticket, seating options

A’s Las Vegas season tickets may range from $1,750 for reserved seats to $570,000 for luxury suites, with new payment options and possible personal seat licenses.

Full season ticket packages for Athletics MLB home games at their under-construction $2 billion Las Vegas ballpark could be between $1,750 for general reserved seats to $570,000 for a 16-person luxury executive suite, according to a fan survey sent out by the team on Tuesday.

The ticket options and prices were noted in a survey for fans who signed up for priority access to season tickets or to the team’s Las Vegas interest list to get on potential season ticket options for games at their under-construction Las Vegas ballpark. The A’s are also considering offering quarter-season ticket packages that would include tickets to 20-21 home games of an MLB season.

The survey broke down different potential tickets options, with the mention that a personal seat license might be required to buy some season tickets for A’s games in Las Vegas.

The cheapest general reserved seating option of $1,750 breaks down to about $22 per game for 81 home games.

The fees for personal seat licenses could range between $6,000 to $106,000 for club seats in Row 1 seating on the dugout. The license would give an individual the right to buy season tickets for a specific seat for the lifetime of the ballpark. Fans who would be interested in purchasing multiple season tickets would need to purchase licenses for each seat.

General seating is not being considered for the personal seat licenses, which are being envisioned for premium enhanced general, club and small group options. These options feature different levels of upgraded amenities such as access to private clubs and lounges, all-inclusive food and beverages including beer, wine and well drinks in some case, and private entrances.

The survey also included potential payment plans for those who might buy seats with private seat licenses. Those options included a one-time payment, an interest-free three-year payment plan, and five and 10-year plans.

All options and example pricing are not finalized and subject to change based on fan survey responses, according to the A’s. The dozens of ticket package and pricing options are based on early market research.

Private seat licenses proved to be lucrative for the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, generating $549.2 million in revenue for the Silver and Black. The licenses for Allegiant Stadium ranged in price from $500 t0 $75,000 per seat, depending on location.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.