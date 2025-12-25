A’s, LF Soderstrom agree to franchise-record contract extension, report says

A’s Las Vegas ballpark: Media gets first tour of stadium under construction — PHOTOS

A’s get veteran second baseman, former NL batting champ in deal with Mets

Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The Athletics have agreed with left fielder Tyler Soderstrom on a seven-year, $86 million contract extension, ESPN reported Thursday.

The deal is reportedly the largest guaranteed contract in franchise history. ESPN said the contract has an eighth-year club option — along with incentives — that could make it worth up to $131 million.

Soderstrom, 24, hit 25 homers with a .275 batting average and 93 RBIs in 2025 for the A’s, who are scheduled to move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season. He has hit .250 with 37 homers and 126 RBIs in 264 games.

The only outfielders to receive bigger deals after their second or third season were Mike Trout, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Yordan Alvarez.

The signing comes three days after the A’s acquired All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil, giving them a formidable offense after finishing 76-86.

Soderstrom will become the third core A’s player to sign long-term deals in the past year. Previously, the team signed right fielder Lawrence Butler to a seven-year, $65.5 million contract and designated hitter Brent Rooker to a five-year, $60 million contract.

It’s expected that catcher Shea Langeliers will be the team’s next target for a long-term contract. He has 88 home runs and 234 RBIs over three seasons.

They A’s also could also try to lock up first baseman Nick Kurtz and shortstop Jacob Wilson, who finished 1-2 in last season’s Rookie of the Year voting. Kurtz hit .290 with 36 homers and 96 RBIs last season while Wilson hit .311 with 63 RBIs.

The deal all but assures the A’s will have Soderstrom, Butler, Rooker, Langeliers, Kurtz and Wilson for the first few seasons of their move to the Strip. Only Langeliers would become a free agent after the 2028 season.

Athletics projected lineup

C: Shea Langeliers

1B: Nick Kurtz

2B: Jeff McNeil

SS: Jacob Wilson

3B: Max Muncy

LF: Todd Soderstrom

CF: Denzel Clarke

RF: Lawrence Butler

DH: Brent Rooker