A’s look to prep Tropicana site for ballpark construction

The Athletics are moving a step closer to getting construction underway on their $1.75 billion Las Vegas stadium after filing for a commercial grading permit this week with Clark County.

The land where the Tropicana hotel and casino used to be located is seen Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The permit, filed for on Monday, states that it is for mass excavation of the Tropicana site to ready the ballpark land for the start of construction. The A’s have 9 acres of the 35-acre site to construct their stadium, with Bally’s Corp. planning to build an integrated resort on the remaining land.

As the stadium design process heads down the final stretch, the A’s are planning to get construction underway on their 33,000-fan capacity stadium sometime between April and June. The ballpark is expected to to be ready for Opening Day in 2028.

Before that occurs, the A’s also need to complete the entitlement process with Clark County. That includes the A’s obtaining the entitlements from the county to start construction, a process that ensures the ballpark will be built in compliance with the county’s regulatory requirements.

On Tuesday, Clark County issued a commercial power permit, filed by contractor Morse Electric, in order to add permanent power on the site that will be used for the construction of the stadium and for trailers that will be used on-site as office space for ballpark contractors. The contract valuation for the work is $530,000, according to the permit.

Last month, the A’s also filed for a land use permit for the stadium project, which is still being processed by Clark County.

The A’s will provide a stadium progress update at Thursday’s Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting. The team will then play spring training games on Saturday and Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of Big League Weekend.

While the team’s Strip stadium is being constructed, the A’s will play in Sacramento for the 2025 through 2027 MLB seasons. The team plans to continue playing some preseason games in Las Vegas each year leading up to 2028.

