A’s manager Kotsay buys Henderson home

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay purchased a home in Henderson a month after his contract was extended through 2028, the first season the team plans to be in Las Vegas.

In March, Kotsay and his wife, Jamie, purchased the single-story 4,255-square-foot home in the exclusive, guard-gated Anthem Country Club for $3.1 million, according to Clark County property records.

A month earlier, the A’s announced they had extended Kotsay’s contract, originally inked in late 2021, through the 2028 season, with a club option for 2029.

“Takes (Kotsay) through 2028, with an option for 2029 and guarantees he will be the manager of this team through our time Sacramento and into the future of this franchise in Las Vegas,” A’s general manager David Forst said during a news conference this year.

The A’s held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for their planned $1.75 billion ballpark on the Strip, which is expected to be ready for the 2028 Major League Baseball season. Kotsay was in attendance for the ceremony at the stadium site, located on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Built in 2002 and sitting on 0.39 acres, the home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to an online description. The property also features a 336-square-foot detached casita with a wet bar and refrigerator and a full walk-in closet and a backyard pool.

Homeowners in the exclusive gated Anthem Country Club neighborhood have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, pickleball, swimming pool, and dining options, according to the country club’s website.

“With breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip and the surrounding mountains, Anthem Country Club offers a tranquil retreat while keeping the excitement of the city within easy reach,” Anthem Country Club’s website describes the community. “This community is a sought-after destination for retirees and families alike, providing a secure, upscale living environment with a welcoming sense of community.”

The community is built around a private 18-hole golf course designed by Hale Irwin and Keith Foster.

Kotsay, 49, is the 31st manager in A’s history and just the sixth the team has had in the last 39 years.

As of Monday, Kotsay’s managerial record with the A’s is 213-359 overall and 34-52 this season. He previously was an MLB player for 17 seasons, four of those with the A’s in Oakland, retiring in 2013.

