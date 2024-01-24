A’s owner explains renderings delay, ballpark funding plan

The team last month planned to unveil updated stadium renderings and the architect for the ballpark project, but that event was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.

John Fisher, owner of the Oakland Athletics, speaks as Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, looks on during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In this conceptual rendering released by the Oakland Athletics, Friday, May 26, 2023, is a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. (Oakland Athletics via AP, File)

Jeremy Aguero, principal for Las Vegas-based Principal Analysis, speaks during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Renee Wilm, center, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, speaks as Betsy Fretwell, right, COO, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., and Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analysis, look on during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce panel discussion, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Betsy Fretwell, right, COO, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., speaks as Renee Wilm, center, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analysis, look on during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce panel discussion, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks as Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, left, looks on during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, speaks during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Dr. David Damore, right, a Professor of Political Science and the Lincy Presidential chair, at UNLV, speaks as Moderator, MJ Maynard, left, CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Tracy Larkin-Thomason, second left, director of the Nevada Department of Transportation, and Marie Steele, second right, a vice president, Integrated Energy Services at NV Energy, look on during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Peter O'Reilly, right, executive vice president of National Football League (NFL), speaks as Steve Hill, left, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority looks on during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, speaks as Sam Joffray, left, president and CEO Las Vegas Super Bowl Hosting Committee, Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Peter O'Reilly, second right, executive vice president of National Football League (NFL), look on during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Tracy Larkin-Thomason, center, director of the Nevada Department of Transportation, speaks as Moderator, MJ Maynard, left, CEO of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, and Marie Steele, right, a vice president, Integrated Energy Services at NV Energy, look on during the Vegas Chamber's annual networking event, Preview Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher said the delay in releasing new renderings after a postponed event last month is because of the need to incorporate a planned resort on the Tropicana site.

The team last month planned to unveil updated stadium renderings and the architect for the ballpark project, but that event was postponed following the deaths of two on-duty Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and has yet to be rescheduled.

Since the inital delay, Fisher said the team has been working with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., owner of the 35-acre site, and Bally’s Corp, which operates the Tropicana and plans to build a new resort next to the ballpark, to design renderings depicting what the site as a whole will look like, not just with a ballpark.

“We’ve been working on that and it just takes time,” Fisher told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “One minute you have a resort plan that will be here and the ballpark here and then you’re like, ‘What will that do to ingress-egress and other really important issues?’ We want to make sure that when we do present to the county and the other agencies and groups around us that are going to have an important say in what happens, that we’re well-coordinated.”

‘Best of both worlds’

The A’s chose the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) as lead ballpark designer for the planned $1.5 billion, 33,000-seat Las Vegas ballpark.

“They were doing the work for us in Oakland as well,” Fisher said. “For us, we wanted to have an architect that would think about things a little differently.”

The team also hired firm HNTB to partner with BIG, because HNTB was part of Allegiant Stadium’s design work and that firm has worked on several other sports facilities including the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium. HNTB has offices all over the U.S., including in Las Vegas.

“We wanted to have the best of both worlds,” Fisher said.

With design work still on going, Fisher didn’t reveal specifics about what the planned ballpark would include, but he said they’re looking at all aspects of the facility and its surrounding area.

“We’ve got into the specifics around the team store, as well as where we want concessions to be and how do we create spaces so that the stadium attracts fans 365 days a year, not just when we’re holding events,” Fisher said. “So, we’re working on all of these aspects of the plans.”

Funding

Last summer Senate Bill 1 was signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo, earmarking up to $380 million in public money for the planned $1.5 billion stadium.

The A’s will have to come up with the remaining costs that will exceed $1 billion.

“That will be funded mostly with equity from my family,” Fisher said. “We would actually like to consider raising capital, especially from local investors. That creates a connection to the community, and we’ve seen that with a lot of other teams become a successful thing.”

Early plans call for construction on the ballpark to begin in early 2024 and wrap up in early 2028, in time for that MLB season.

The team is working on finalizing various agreements with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, the public board that will oversee the construction and operation of the ballpark. The process is similar to the one that led to the building and operating of Allegiant Stadium, with the stadium authority also overseeing that facility.

With the A’s relocation approved by the league and the team working on getting the design of that facility in place to keep a 2028 opening on track, MLB officials are relieved that a future home for the A’s is on the horizon, Fisher said.

“The league is very excited about the fact that we now have a path forward,” he said.

The A’s don’t want to try to one-up any facility that already exists in Las Vegas, Fisher said. Instead, they want to complement the other facilities and add to the portfolio.

“Vegas has set such a high bar in terms of what is expected,” Fisher said. “You have the Sphere and people are like, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible.’ We’re not looking at this to try and outdo the group that came before. We hope our plan is iconic and will survive the test of time.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.